Is it worth hosting a student for the summer?
New language schools have sprung up to teach students keen to learn English, students who will pay up to €600 a month for a room
“It’s getting to the time of year when housing estates come alive to the chatter of foreign-language students.” Photograph: iStock
If you could do with a little bump to your household income this summer and have a spare room in your home – and the appetite for taking responsibility for someone else’s child – you might consider taking in a foreign student(s) for a couple of weeks.