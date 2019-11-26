Irish austerity too harsh, Intel’s fab permission, and Leitrim’s new whiskey

Ireland was hit with unnecessarily harsh austerity measures a decade ago at Berlin’s behest, a former German finance ministry official has conceded. Derek Scally has the details.

Chip maker Intel has welcomed planning approval for a new $4 billion manufacturing facility at its campus in Leixlip in Kildare but it could face further judicial challenges from objectors to the project. Jack Horgan-Jones, Gordon Deegan and Charlie Taylor report.

The Shed Distillery in Co Leitrim will today launch its first batch of Irish whiskey almost five years after laying it down for maturation. Some 5,000 bottles of the Drumshanbo whiskey will be made available before Christmas. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Jones Engineering is investing ¤7 million in a new Carlow plant that will make modular buildings, and expects to increase employment there by 150 over the next 18 months. Dominic Coyle reports on its expansion plans.

Are you properly prepared for retirement? In our personal finance feature, Craig Hughes looks at the range of state supports and allowances available to help navigate your golden years.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at the future of the newly-rebranded (Sunday) Business Post under new owner Enda O’Coineen.

