Ireland’s tax issues, Dublin Airport charges, and ITV’s Love Island

The European Commission has served formal notice on Ireland calling on it to implement key anti-tax-avoidance rules in relation to how companies use interest payments to cut their tax bills. Cliff Taylor reports

In a related story, proposals to impose a minimum tax on the profits of major multinationals is the biggest threat to Ireland from the OECD’s tax reform process, Irish tax experts say. Cliff Taylor rounded up the views of the experts

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have backed proposals from the aviation regulator to cut passenger charges at Dublin Airport, despite warnings from the DAA that it would hit badly-needed development at the State’s biggest airport. Barry O’Halloran has the details

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery questions the wisdom of ITV’s plan to expand its successful Love Island franchise.

