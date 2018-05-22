Ireland’s largest private landlord seeking €1,500 rent for one-bed Finglas flat

Ireland’s largest private landlord, Ires Reit, has closed its latest acquisition, purchasing 128 apartments at Hampton Wood in north Dublin for €40 million.

Ires Reit has already started to market these properties in Hampton Wood, most of which aren’t subject to rent controls, and is looking for €1,500 for a one-bed apartment - unfurnished- with two-bed apartments renting for about €1,850 - also unfurnished.

The landlord is also looking for two months deposit and one month rent in advance. As a comparison, Ires Reit is looking for € 1,304 to rent a two bed furnished apartment at the nearby Charlestown development, while an existing one-bed furnished unit in the Hampton Wood development is looking for rent of just €1,200 a month.

The purchase of the Hampton Wood development brings the property investment company’s portfolio up to almost 2,600, and according to Investec, this indicates that it now has a 0.5 per cent share of the Dublin rental market, spread across the city.

The sale price achieved indicates an average price of about €312,500 per apartment, with a mix of 46 1-bed and 82 2-bed apartments. Given that just 24 of the apartments at the site have been leased by the vendor, 104 can be put up for rent at market rates.

High rents

This means potentially much higher rents can be achieved for these 104 apartments, than the 24 that have been previously let, as rent controls, which limit increases to 4 per cent a year, don’t apply to newly built properties or those which haven’t been let before. For example, Ires Reit set new rent highs in the Sandyford region when it built and let its Maple development, achieving average rents of €2,008.

According to Ires Reit, based on passing rents in the area, the development is expected to generate a gross yield of 6.25 per cent, indicating expected rent of just less than €20,000 a year per unit. The acquisition was funded by the company’s existing credit facility.

Margaret Sweeney, Ires Reit chief executive said, “We are pleased to have completed this acquisition. Hampton Wood strengthens our presence on the north side of the city and brings our total number of apartments to 2,579”.

In a trading update issued earlier this month the group said it was achieving occupancy levels of some 99 per cent. Ires Reit achieved an average monthly rent of €1,517 in 2017, up from €1,427 in 2016. Its priciest development is The Marker in Grand Canal Square, where average rents are € 2,697, followed by The Maple in Sandyford (€ 2,008).