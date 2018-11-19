Ireland does not have a ‘functioning’ new homes sector - Cairn Homes

Just 20 new residential developments will deliver more than 100 home sales this year, and all of these schemes are eitherin the capital, or the greater Dublin area, highlighting the chronic shortage in new housing supply around the country.

In a report to its investors published on Monday, home builder Cairn Homes said that the figures show that Ireland does not have a “functioning homebuilding industry”

Five of the larger schemes, which will sell more than 100 homes this year, are being developed by Cairn, with a further two developed by Gannon Homes. All of the remaining 100+ developments are being developed by separate construction firms.

“It is very difficult for building companies to leverage scale benefits unless they are building on multiple large scale schemes,” the report said, adding that with annual demand at 35,000 units, the output from Ireland’s top homebuilders equates to just 9.3 per cent of this total demand, based on annual output of about 3,150.

But bringing supply to the market faster is being “constrained by the inability of Irish homebuilders to scale at pace” Cairn said.

Looking specifically at apartments, Cairn said that it expects just 3,500 apartments will be built in central Dublin by the end of 2021, a “critical undersupply” for a city that is growing as fast as Dublin is.

Affordability

Commenting on affordability and possible buyers of Cairn Homes properties, using Revenue statistics on income, Cairn said they are about 483,000 couples in Ireland who can afford to buy a house priced between € 282,000 and € 525,000, and 165,000 who can afford to buy a house priced between € 303,000 and € 486,000. Assuming that a quarter of these already own their own home, then Cairn says that its “addressable market” is some 265,000 couples, and 69,000 single people for its 7,200 starter homes, and some 98,00 couples, and 55,000 individuals for its more upmarket trader-up/down homes.

However despite the obvious demand, price growth will be “sensible”; currently increasing by about 6 per cent, going forward it will be driven by macroprudential lending rules, wage inflation and continued poor supply.

Despite rising construction costs, Cairn said it has managed to keep build cost inflation to below 3 per cent.It is forecasting revenue to grow to €550 million by 2021, with dividends delivered from 2019 driven by very strong cash generation.

Donnybrook

In 2017, Cairn Homes beat off the competition to pay €107.5 million for a site from RTE at Montrose in Donnybrook, with the expectation of building about510 units. However, in its new report, Cairn said that it expects to build between 550-600 units on the site.This is about 40-90 units, or up to 17 per cent, more than it originally expected to build when it acquired the site. Building at this level would bring the acquisition costs per unit down from bout €210,784 per unit to €179,166, if it went ahead with 600 units.

Part of the site is to be called Donnybrook Gardens, and Cairn said it will build 86 spacious dual-aspect two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses “divided among five architecturally designed buildings” here.