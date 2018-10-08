Ireland and digital tax, high earners’ tax bills, and the national broadband plan

Ireland has teamed up with the Czech Republic, Finland and Sweden to oppose digital tax proposals from the European Commission, warning that they breach international treaty obligations, according to our Europe Editor Patrick Smyth.

Leading housing experts have warned the Government not to introduce short-term measures to address the current crisis in Tuesday’s budget, suggesting further tax incentives for buyers would only inflate land values without improving affordability. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Some €38.5 million in additional tax was paid by 521 high income taxpayers in 2016 due to rules that limit their ability to use reliefs and allowances . The bulk of the money came from 149 taxpayers earning more than €400,000 a year, who paid €25.7 million in additional income tax, according to a Revenue Commissioners report. Cliff Taylor has the details.

The Government’s broadband procurement process should be “halted” amid the controversy surrounding the final bidder and the high-profile exits of several major industry players, Fianna Fáil’s communications spokesman Timmy Dooley has said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says various indicators suggest there could be trouble ahead on global markets.

Budget 2019 is almost upon us. When Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe clears his throat at Ipm on Tuesday, we will be there to bring you all the news, comment, analysis and videos on the events of the day.

