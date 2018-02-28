Inside Business podcast: Making sense of the latest Brexit confusion

Inside Business is a regular podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher - or wherever you find podcasts.

It has been another week of confusing Brexit negotiations, but one thing’s for certain - they aren’t going well.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn raised the political temperature for prime minister Theresa May on Monday, Boris Johnson made light of a hard border with the North, while the European Commission published its draft withdrawal agreement on Wednesday.

On this week’s podcast, Cliff Taylor joins Ciarán Hancock to make sense of it all.

Ryanair

Could Ryanair really pull out of the UK after it leaves the EU? Barry O’Halloran has the latest, including the airline’s plans to close its Glasgow base and calls by pilots for Michael O’Leary to depart the top job.

Also on the podcast, wage growth in the economy has accelerated to 2.5 per cent, the fastest rate recorded since the recession. Eoin Burke-Kennedy brings us the details.

But first Peter Hamilton gives us a round-up of the week’s business news, including the impact the Beast from the East is going to have on individual firms, results from FBD, Kingspan and Dalata, and why U2 may be in the market for a new location for licensing their copyrights, after the Netherlands announced plans to close a loophole that rock bands use for royalties.