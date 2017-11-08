Inside Business podcast: Global tax debate an awkward one for Ireland

On this week’s business podcast, UK based tax reform advocate Professor Richard Murphy and our legal affairs correspondent Colm Keena join Ciarán Hancock to talk about the world of offshore tax avoidance revealed in the Paradise Papers.

Colm looks at the details of the Irish cases found among the cache of leaked documents, while Richard explains the unusual way in which the Isle of Man has managed to fund itself while offering a zero per cent corporate tax rate.

Inside Business podcast

They also discuss our own status in the international tax community. How realistic is an international approach to thwarting tax avoidance, and what role should Ireland play?

Richard Murphy is professor of practice in international political economy at City University, technical director of the Fair Tax Mark and director of Tax Research UK. Colm Keena is legal affairs correspondent with The Irish Times.

In part two, our reporter Charlie Taylor reports on the clever robots and gregarious AI systems that, along with tens of thousands of techie humans, populate this year’s Web Summit in Lisbon.