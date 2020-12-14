Winners of 2020 US-Ireland Research Innovation Awards announced

Microsoft DreamSpace, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Ulster University/Avellino have been announced as the winners of the 2020 US-Ireland Research Innovation Awards.

The awards were jointly presented by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland and the Royal Irish Academy at a special virtual event with Minister for Innovation and Research Simon Harris.

Professor of personalised medicine at Ulster University Tara Moore said the award would not have been possible without the support of Avellino USA and their “dedication to developing partner diagnostics and therapeutics for these rare genetic eye diseases”.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said DreamSpace has proven to be a catalyst for change in STEM education.

“The programme’s unique approach to learning has helped to equip over 40,000 young people and teachers across the island of Ireland with the coding, AI and computational thinking skills they need to participate fully in our digital world,” she said.

The event was sponsored by KPMG, Ulster Bank and media partner The Irish Times.