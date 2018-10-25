Limerick-based Addihive aims to bring new dimension to 3D printing

Company provides solutions to issues affecting metallic additive manufacturing

Barry McCall

Patrick Byrnes of Addihive: “3D printing in metals is disrupting global market segments at an accelerating pace”. Photograph: Conor McCabe

Patrick Byrnes of Addihive: “3D printing in metals is disrupting global market segments at an accelerating pace”. Photograph: Conor McCabe

 

Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing as it is more popularly known, has the potential to revolutionise current manufacturing practice. Complex devices with multiple moving parts can be made in a single process with no further assembly required. It also opens up the prospect of truly personalised manufacture of devices such as prosthetics, artificial heart valves and so on.

Despite this potential and clear advantages over traditional processes the rate of adoption of the technology has been slow, to say the least. “It’s been a lot slower that expected,” says Patrick Byrnes, research and development manager with Addihive, which is based in Co Limerick. “A lot of the equipment being supplied at the moment is more suited to an R&D setting than a manufacturing environment.”

Addihive was established to address this issue by providing solutions to some of the constraints which have affected metallic additive manufacturing up until now.

“Addihive enables serial additive manufacturing in highly-regulated aerospace and medical device industries through market leading innovative solutions,” Byrnes adds. “Additive manufacturing or 3D printing in metals is disrupting these global market segments at an accelerating pace where new approaches and engineering challenges are presented for part quality, system validation and process control.”

One of these challenges arises in the sphere of health and safety. “When you are moving metallic particles around at high velocity in a confined space it is like a grain silo and particles can ignite,” he says.

There are also issues with material handling and wastage. The metals involved are very high value and even more losses can be very costly. Furthermore, with individual additive manufacturing machines costing up to €1 million each, efficiency is at a premium.

Addihive has created a technology solution known as Powderloop which sits on top of the manufacturing unit monitoring the process through all its stages, collecting metal particles for recycling and monitoring levels of oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen in the system to ensure chemical integrity.

“Our mission is to streamline, complement and scale the additive process with our customer base through the implementation of proprietary technology and market-leading solutions,” says Byrnes. “We have been in operation since January 2017 with a team of three engineers and, to date, we have developed a number of patent-pending innovations across pre- and post-processing platforms. We had seen a relatively strong push on the marketing and uptake in additive manufacturing equipment with multinational customers, but nobody seemed to cater for the pre- and post-process ecosystem and we created a number of innovations to exponentially improve environmental health and safety, overall equipment efficiency and process quality.”

In short, the Powderloop technology makes the additive manufacturing process quicker, cheaper, cleaner and safer. “Our vision is to accelerate the uptake of additive manufacturing and disruptive technologies from SMEs right through to multinationals,” Byrnes adds,

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.