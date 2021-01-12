Irish biotech company SeqBiome chosen for PepsiCo accelerator

University College Cork (UCC) biotech spin-out SeqBiome is one of 10 start-ups selected to partake in prestigious PepsiCo’s Greenhouse Accelerator programme.

The programme, which is now in its fifth year, seeks to support the acceleration of ingredients, products or services that encourage a healthy lifestyle and enable health management and wellness on a global scale.

SeqBiome provides high-quality and interactive sequencing and microbiome analysis for academia and industry. It is now looking to expand its solutions offering for athletes to improve or maintain their overall physical and mental performance.

The start-up, the only Irish participant in the accelerator, was spun out from APC Microbiome Ireland, SFI Research Centre, University College Cork and Teagasc last year. Its clients include food and drink giant Nestlé.

Dr Marcus Claesson, the company’s founder and chief executive, is also a principal investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland and UCC’s programme director of the MSc in computational biology and bioinformatics.