eCOMM Merchant Solutions’ entry pays off

eCOMM Merchant Solutions won the IT & Fintech award for its point of sale and online payments system designed to overcome the perennial problem faced by SMEs of juggling cash flow.

With eCOMM’s solution, a retailer signing up to use its service, which is made up of a payment terminal, a business current account and a prepaid corporate debit card, has payments credited to its business account as soon as a card transaction is approved and made.

There is no waiting around for payments to appear in the company’s bank account a few days later.

Because eCOMM provides all of its system’s elements, it can process instant settlements with funds being directly loaded into its merchants’ business current accounts. The merchant can then spend the funds via their debit card or an Iban transfer. eCOMM also gives its merchants a financial rebate when they spend their funds using its debit card.

The eCOMM system processes payments individually and in real time, and merchants pay a monthly service fee to use the system.

The company’s solution has international appeal and is already in use by customers in the UK, Greece and Cyprus.

Awards

The Innovation Awards 2020 are supported by The Irish Times in partnership with Science Foundation Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, SkillnetIreland and the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

The prize for the overall winner is a high-profile communications package worth in excess of €150,000 comprising advertising and promotion across the Business, Technology + Innovation pages and the Business online section.

In addition, the UCD Smurfit School will provide the winner with an executive education scholarship.

Category winners are awarded a €10,000 communications package in Thursday’s Business, Technology + Innovation pages and a one-year digital subscription to The Irish Times.