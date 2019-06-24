Amber to create 350 new positions between now and 2025

An advanced materials and bio-engineering research (Amber) facility headquartered at Trinity College Dublin launched the second phase of the centre which will see 350 new positions created between 2019 and 20205.

The Science Foundation Ireland backed centre will receive €40 million in funding over the coming six years coupled with €77 million in cash and contributions which Amber will raise in investment from industry and non-exchequer sources.

Amber employed 1,116 staff during the first phase of its operation and generated a further 14,279 jobs nationwide.

Over the coming six years, Amber plans to bring together research clusters to address gaps in knowledge and drive advances in materials science and engineering. The funding will also allow it expand its remit in the the realm of materials for sustainability.

“As part of Amber’s second phase, the centre will demonstrate significant impacts which will benefit individuals, communities, organisations and society both in Ireland and around the world,” said Prof Mick Morris, the centre’s director.

“The quality of our scientific research is critical for Amber in attracting and sustaining long term engagements with industry, providing a skilled workforce competing for non-exchequer funding and tackling global challenges,” he added.

Amber researchers are already in the process of pioneering new technologies that reduce power consumption in electric devices and data centres, enable better batteries for energy storage and promote the capture and conversion of carbon dioxide. They have also made inroads in the area of biomaterials for tissue regeneration and bioprinting.