IMI makes FT’s business school rankings for the first time

The Irish Management Institute has entered the Financial Times’ European Business Schools Rankings for the first time, becoming the highest new European entrant in this year’s list.

The IMI, which merged with University College Cork in 2016, was ranked in 76th place out of 95 in Europe, in what is a seen as a “ranking of rankings” that measures the quality and breadth of programmes at various business schools.

The ranking, now in its 15th year, measures performance in postgraduate business programmes, covering MBAs, executive MBAs, master’s degrees in management, and both customised and open-enrolment executive education

UCD Smurfit School improved its position in the list again this year, rising one place to 23rd spot. In 2017, the business school rose five places in the rankings.

DCU Business School also increased its placing, rising from 88th spot to 85th.

“The Financial Times rankings are an important benchmark for our industry. Being based on feedback from clients and the marketplace gives them real credence, and I see this as evidence of the positive impact we’re having as we equip leaders to build the future’ said Simon Boucher, chief executive of the IMI.

Prof Anthony Brabazon, dean of UCD College of Business said the Smurfit School’s ranking improvement was not just of benefit to students but also the Irish economy.

“Having a world-class centre of excellence for business education is a key asset for Ireland and remains an important resource to the multinational and indigenous sectors,” he said.