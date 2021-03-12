If vaccine passes work, Ireland should consider pursuing them
Could vaccine passports allow more parts of society and the economy to reopen?
‘Sometimes we simply have to strive for practicality if total fairness is out of reach, otherwise we could go mad.’ Photograph: iStock
Good afternoon, sir. A table for two, is it? No problem at all, you’re very welcome. Do you have a reservation with us this evening? Great, we have a lovely table ready for you over by the window. Can I take your coat? And now, if you can both just swipe your vaccine passes, I’ll show you to your seats.
It is possible that such a scenario will be commonplace in several countries later this year, as the vaccine rollout reaches a critical mass of people and economies are reopened. Much of the global focus on this issue centres on developing “vaccine passports” to facilitate cross-border travel.