If vaccine passes work, Ireland should consider pursuing them

Good afternoon, sir. A table for two, is it? No problem at all, you’re very welcome. Do you have a reservation with us this evening? Great, we have a lovely table ready for you over by the window. Can I take your coat? And now, if you can both just swipe your vaccine passes, I’ll show you to your seats.

It is possible that such a scenario will be commonplace in several countries later this year, as the vaccine rollout reaches a critical mass of people and economies are reopened. Much of the global focus on this issue centres on developing “vaccine passports” to facilitate cross-border travel.