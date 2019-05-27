Ibec’s climate strategy, Dunne’s Walford loan, and Luttrellstown Castle’s revamp

The transformation to alow-carbon economy will require €40 billion of capital investment in the Republic over the next 30 years, according to a strategy document from employers group Ibec. Mark Paul reports.

Bankrupt developer Sean Dunne failed to disclose to Irish Nationwide his reason for seeking a multi-million euro loan to complete the purchase of the Shrewsbury Road house Walford, saying he would only reveal the true purposes in a “doomsday” scenario, a court in Connecticut heard last week. Suzanne Lynch explains the backdrop.

The number of bedrooms at Luttrellstown Castle, which is owned by JP McManus and John Magnier, is set to increase as part of a multi-million euro renovation of the Castleknock estate. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says a no-deal Brexit is now the most likely scenario from the Conservative Party’s impending change of leadership.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.