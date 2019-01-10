IAG brushes of EU turbulence, CES sex toy controversy and how to digitally detox

Aer Lingus owner IAG has brushed off concerns in Brussels over the Anglo-Spanish airline group’s preferred strategy to continue flying freely in the event of a no-deal Brexit, reports Simon Carswell.

The Trump administration has vowed to come up with ways to ensure that China complies with trade commitments it makes to the United States, after three days of negotiations concluded in Beijing. Suzanne Lynch reports from Washington

CES 2019: the world’s first foldable phone and sex toy controversy take centre stage. Ciara O’Brien reports

Ulster Bank is spending €1.4 million on a marketing push to attract more “movers and switchers” to its mortgage books. The lender’s advertising campaign, developed by Dublin-based creative agency Boys and Girls, is focused on winning custom from families looking for more living space and borrowers chasing lower rates.

Cantillon is a little worried that Irish consumer sentiment is steady but not stable, what to do if the used car you buy turns out not to be yours and why exporters need to wean themselves off Britain.

What is the purpose of the Public Services Card, wonders our columnist Karlin Lillington.

Had enough of screens of all sizes? Ciara O’Brien outlines how to digitally detox.

Columnist Dick Ahlstrom tells us that children playing with building toys teach innovation, not screen games.

Marie Boran outlines the top six trends in AI for 2019. And yes, the ads from Minority Report feature.

Inside Business podcast: Apple and Samsung both reported revenue slumps for the last quarter of 2018. What’s going on? Analyst at Davy Stockbrokers Aidan Donnelly explains. Plus: Ibec is predicting a major slowdown in growth this year as the Irish economy approaches full capacity and “cost competitiveness erodes”. CEO of the employer’s group Danny McCoy joins Cliff Taylor to give his predictions for the economy in 2019 amid the threat of Brexit, Donald Trump’s tariffs and other drags on Ireland’s economic performance.

