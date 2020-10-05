How will Level 3 restrictions impact you and your business?

The Irish Times wants to hear from business owners and workers as Level 3 is imposed nationwide

Updated: about an hour ago

Do you think your business will be able to survive further restrictions in the coming weeks or months? What impact could it have on your income, your company’s finances, and you personally? Photograph: Getty Images

As Level 3 restrictions are imposed nationwide to control the spread of Covid-19, The Irish Times would like to hear from business owners and workers.

Do you agree there’s a need for further restrictions? What impact do you think this will have on your business? How did you survive the first lockdown? How has your business recovered (or not) in the months since? Do you think the business will be able to survive further restrictions in the coming weeks or months? What impact could it have on your income, your company’s finances, and you personally? What measures will you be taking to try to ensure your business remains trading? Do you have suggestions for other businesses? What message would you like to send to Government today?

Business owners and workers: How would Level 5 restrictions affect you and your business?

You can share your experiences and views using this form (if you are having issues accessing the form, please email your response to ckenny@irishtimes.com). Please attach a photograph of you (and/or a photograph linked to your business) if you have one handy, and don't forget to tell us a little about the business too.

A selection of responses will be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.

