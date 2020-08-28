House prices rebound, 400 jobs for Limerick, and Paul Mescal in new Virgin Media drama

House prices have bounced back since the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, rising by 4.3 per cent between June and August, according to a new report by property website MyHome.ie and stockbroking firm Davy. Eoin Burke-Kennedy and Charlie Taylor report.

Cabinteely Football Club chairman and businessman Larry Bass has questioned if Roy Barrett was recommended to recruiters as independent chairman of the FAI by a senior official at Bank of Ireland, the association’s lender. Read more here.

There was good news for Limerick yesterday as US drug development group Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced it is to add more than 400 new jobs at its facility there, bringing the total number employed at the campus to more than 1,400. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

Bartra Capital is to spend €130 million in total constructing the four controversial co-living sites it has planned for Dublin, at Dún Laoghaire, Rathmines, Castleknock and Ballsbridge. All four have faced strong opposition in the planning process, with the co-living model coming under fire from politicians and locals due to the size of the living spaces available to residents and the scale of the buildings. Gordon Deegan has more.

Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has seen its first-half profits fall by 70 per cent to €27 million, largely due to costs associated with a merger with Canada’s Stars Group in May. Flutter continued to pay 3,100 Paddy Power bookie shop staff in Ireland and Britain from its own resources while those outlets were closed during the two-month Covid-19 shutdown. Barry O’Halloran reports.

On the first day of the virtual Jackson Hole monetary policy symposium yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced it has adopted a new strategy for monetary policy that will be more tolerant of temporary increases in inflation, cementing expectations that the US central bank will keep interest rates at ultra-low levels for years to come.

Paul Mescal fans will be swooning at the news that the Normal People actor will star in a new drama on Virgin Media in September, about a student who falls in love with her married lecturer. The station made the announcement as part of its new season launch - Sarah Burns has all the details.

In this week’s Agenda, Eoin Burke-Kennedy attempts the impossible: to assess the true imlplication of the Covid-19 pandemic on employment in Ireland, while in his Caveat column, Mark Paul writes about how the Phil Hogan affair exposes the “stupid rules” that are strangling the travel sector.

In World of Work, Olive Keogh explores why multinationals continue to recruit despite a slowdown due to Covid, and Andrew Hill asks, If you can do your job anywhere, can anyone do your job?

