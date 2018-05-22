Host a foreign student – and earn up to €1,000 a month
Given Ireland’s standing as a centre for learning English, a plethora of language schools have sprung up to meet the demand – and all these students need somewhere to sleep
“It’s getting to the time of year when housing estates come alive to the chatter of foreign-language students.” Photograph: iStock
If you could do with a little bump to your household income this summer and have a spare room in your home – and the appetite for taking responsibility for someone else’s child – you might consider taking in a foreign student(s) for a couple of weeks.