Hospitality compensation claim, smart homes and SIMple pleasures

An economic report on the impact of anti-virus restrictions that was prepared for the Press Up hospitality group claims taxpayers could face an industry compensation bill of €1 billion if the company wins its legal challenge against the State over the latest round of measures. Mark Paul has the details.

Workhuman, the Irish company which achieved “unicorn status” earlier this year after a new investment that valued it at $1.2 billion (€1 billion), is predicting double-digit growth again for 2020. Charlie Taylor reports.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, answers the SIM or not to SIM question.

Cantillon wonders whether Patrick Coveney is right man to lead Greencore in the current crisis and notes the dangers to Ireland in France’s moves on a digital tax.

In her Tech Review slot Ciara O’Brien says iPhone 12 Pro Max is a must-have if you like big phones. Ciara also looks at the eight smartest systems for heating your home.

UK robotics group Tharsus’ Bump device, Charlie Taylor reports, monitors social distancing, which a challenge for companies trying to bring employees safely back to the workplace.

Olive Keogh finds that AutoPlan’s time- and money-saving platform streamlines the planning permission process for architects.

In this week’s Inside Business podcast, Cliff Taylor and Chris Johns discuss whether Ireland is in line for a post-Covid boom.

