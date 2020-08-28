Hogan affair exposes the stupid rules strangling the travel sector
Caveat: Government must devise a more sustainable long-term regime for industry
Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
The level of control now being exerted by the Government over everyday social and business life is astounding, regardless of whether or not you believe it to be justified by the threat of the pandemic.
We should never become complacent about the creeping extent of it just because we are afraid of coronavirus.