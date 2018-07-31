Hibernia Reit targets sharp uplift in income as it readies rent reviews on nine properties

Property investment company Hibernia Reit is forecasting a sharp uptick in annual income as it readies a series of rent reviews, against a background of “ strong momentum” in the Dublin office market.

Ahead of the property company’s agm on Tuesday, Hibernia published a trading update, pointing to “strong demand” for Dublin office space.

Kevin Nowlan, chief executive of Hibernia, said: “The strong demand from occupiers for Dublin office space has continued, with over 1.6 million sq. ft. of take-up in the first half of 2018, as has the trend towards larger-sized lettings. Our three committed developments are progressing towards completion and are well-timed to capitalise on the high levels of active demand in the market and to drive increases in our rental income.”

With a vacancy rate of 2 per cent, the company is now targeting a sharp uplift in rent, as it prepares to conduct a series of rent reviews.

“We are also moving into a busy period of rent reviews which will enable us to start capturing the reversionary potential within our acquired in-place office portfolio, which is significantly under-rented,” Mr Nowlan said.

Since March 31st, Hibernia has concluded one small rent review. This review was settled ahead of expectations, generating an uplift in rent of € 0.4 million a year (+135%). The investment company now has nine office rent reviews active, representing passing rent of € 2.5 million a year, with an expected rental value for the 86,000 sq. ft. of office space of €4.3 million, indicating a potential uplift of 72 per cent.

Looking ahead, Mr Nowlan said that Hibernia is “well positioned with an extensive longer-term development pipeline, a robust balance sheet and an experienced management team.”

Acquisition

Hibernia also disclosed on Tuesday that during the month it acquired 50 City Quay, a 4,500 sq. ft. office building with river frontage in Dublin’s south docks, for € 2.7 million. The vacant property is adjacent to 1SJRQ and expands Hibernia’s Windmill Quarter to six buildings with c. 400,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation, when complete, as well as retail and leisure facilities.

Hibernia’s €65.3 million sale of New Century House is expected to complete in September 2018.

Hibernia had net debt of € 205 million and cash and undrawn facilities of € 195 million as of end-June.