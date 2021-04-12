Hemp start-up raises $5m, food exports under pressure and toxic parliaments

An Irish start-up has just raised $5.3 million (€4.5 million) in financing to provide loans to farmers in Ireland and across the world to encourage them to grow hemp for use in cannabidiol products. Charlie Taylor has the details.

A €2.5 billion segment of the food industry that is bearing the twin strains of Brexit and the pandemic, is to be the subject of ayear-long campaign of support by Bord Bia, the State agency for food exporters. Mark Paul reports.

Advance bookings for long and short break holidays in Ireland were at 12 per cent of their normal rate last month, according to the latest survey by Fáilte Ireland on the travel intentions of domestic holidaymakers. Seán MacCárthaigh reports.

Irish beer exports fell 17 per cent last year to €254 million, according to a report produced by a brewers lobby group. The industry also wants taxpayer aid to help cover the cost of getting rid of out-of-date beer, writes Mark Paul.

Forbes has said an article that described Limerick as “stab city” did not meet their editorial standards. The article, which was published on Friday and removed shortly afterwards, detailed the “escape” of billionaire brothersPatrick and John Collison from Limerick to Silicon Valley, with the success of their online payments company, Stripe. Sarah Burns reports.

Builders are becoming “increasingly upbeat about the prospects for recovery” despite the strain of lockdown, according to an index that tracks sentiment in the sector. Almost 60 per cent of builders now expect to expand over the next 12 months. Mark Paul reports.

John FitzPatrick, of the eponymous hotel chain, sees New York regaining some of its mojo.

Danny McCoy outline’s why Joe Biden’stax proposals are an opportunuty for Ireland.

In her weekly column Pilita Clark wonders why parliaments are such toxic places for women to work in.

Cliff Taylor joins Ciaran Hancock on our Inside Business podcast to look at the latest set of economic figures showing Ireland’s tax, spending and unemployment in the pandemic-stricken Q1 of 2021. Also, Barry O’Halloran examines Ryanair’s passenger numbers in the first quarter and assess the health of our aviation sector.

