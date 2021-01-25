Viagra available legally online for first time through new web service

Dublin-based digital pharmacy Healthwave has launched what is believed to be the State’s first legal online Viagra dispensing service.

The move comes after the erectile dysfunction medication was earlier this month made available to purchase over-the-counter and without a need for a prescription for the first time locally.

While many pharmacies have now started selling Viagra Connect in-store, Healthwave has decided to make it available to buy online, in part because many people are wary of shopping during the Covid crisis, but also because some patients are embarrassed to buy the product in person.

Erectile dysfunction drugs such as Viagra are among the medicines most often bought online, with patients often turning to unregulated sources to purchase them. While some have turned to online doctors in Britain to issue prescriptions to acess Viagra legally, this is no longer as easy due to Brexit.

The new Healthwave digital dispensing service ensures patients are receiving authorised medications from an Irish registered pharmacy. The service, which costs €25, provides a digital pharmacist consultation and nationwide delivery of the Viagra Connect medication for a single fee of €25.

Founded in 2013 by pharmacist Shane O’Sullivan, Healthwave currently dispenses prescriptions to more than 15,000 members each month. Among the other services it provides is pre-sorted individualised packages of medicines known as Pillpods, to help customers with chronic medical conditions better manage their medication.

Erectile dysfunction is believed to affect one in 10 Irish men.

“Viagra is something that is ideal as a medicine to be prescribed via virtual consultation as it is the most prescribed drug by online doctor services because many people are too embarrassed to buy it in person,” said Mr O’Sullivan.