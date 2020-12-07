Venn Life Sciences to conduct Covid-19 drug study

Venn Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Irish based Open Orphan, has been awarded two new contracts, including a Covid-19 drug trial.

Open Orphan is a specialist CRO pharmaceutical services company which is the world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It will commence the world’s first human challenge trial for Covid-19 in January 2021, which will see healthy volunteers exposed to the virus as a first step to testing the effectiveness of potential vaccine.

Venn, an integrated drug development company, is to undertake a Covid-19 study for a European pharmaceutical company which involves 200 patients in 50 sites across five countries around the world. Venn’s Paris team will manage the randomisation and supply management for this randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a combination treatment of two drugs, and the best supportive care for patients with moderate and severe Covid-19 in a hospitalised setting.

In addition, Venn’s team based in the Breda office, in the Netherlands has also signed a contract with a European pharmaceutical company. The contract will see Venn assist with project management, design and implementation of new processes related to clinical development and use its expertise to deliver process improvement. The contract, which starts immediately, will run until December 2021 delivering significant revenues for Venn.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman, Open Orphan, said he is “very excited” by the momentum in the business.

“As we come towards the end of 2020, it’s wonderful to see all the elements of the Open Orphan business are delivering substantial revenues and both new contract wins and renewal of existing long-term customer contracts. The merger and integration of Open Orphan, Venn and hVIVO is very much now complete, and having become profitable in Q4 2020, we now have a very valuable, fast growing and secure business on our hands. Both Venn and hVIVO are converting their substantial pipeline of work whilst providing a high-quality service to their customers.”