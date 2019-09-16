US health plan company expands in North

An American health plan technology company has opened a new software engineering centre in Northern Ireland which is expected to create 20 jobs.

HighRoads, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, intends to create a team of people in Belfast who will help support the company’s expansion plans.

The US company specialises in providing healthcare plan providers with a range of software solutions that automate the creation of new products.

Its Belfast software centre, which already has 12 staff in place, will focus on software development that will support HighRoads’ current product data management solutions such as the P2Advance.

HighRoads plans to recruit engineering, product management, and engineering operations professionals in the North.

Ajay Bhandari, SVP of engineering at HighRoads commented: “P2 Advance supports the entire continuum of healthcare plan creation and is an innovative solution that helps our clients produce customizable, flexible, and scalable health plans that retain customers, drive new revenue streams, and sustain profitable pricing.

“The market opportunity for our product is substantial and we need to expand our software capability and capacity to enable us to take advantage of that. The Belfast technology team will be critical to the development of our product offerings and we are very much looking forward to building and benefiting from the team.”

Invest NI is supporting the American’s company’s investment project in Northern Ireland with financial support totalling £99,900 (€111,000).