US experts pave way for authorisation of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 vaccine

A panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorisation of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a US rollout.

The FDA is likely to authorise the vaccine for emergency use within a day or so, making it the third available in the United States, and the only one that requires a single shot. The panel consisting of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical researchers voted unanimously that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks in people age 18 and over.

“We believe our Covid-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to help change the trajectory of the pandemic and stand ready to make it available to protect the public as soon as possible, Dr Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer said in a statement.

The company said it is prepared to supply its vaccine immediately if it receives emergency use authorisation (EUA) as expected. J&J has said it will be able to ship three million to four million doses of its vaccine next week.

The company expects to have enough supply to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of March. Senior White House adviser Andy Slavitt tweeted that the FDA would meet to finalise the EUA on Saturday.

The European Union’s medicines regulator is set to recommend the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine early next month, bolstering supplies even as governments struggle to get shots into people’s arms.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) nod is expected on March 11th, an EU official said, on condition of anonymity. It would clear the way for market authorisation of a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, alongside those from Moderna, AstraZeneca and a partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech.

An EMA spokesperson said the agency is working toward issuing an opinion by mid-March but it couldn’t confirm a date.

Sputnik vaccine

The EU official also said EMA talks are ongoing with Russian authorities on the Sputnik V vaccine and it may receive data soon to begin a rolling review process.

The European Commission has said deliveries of the J&J shot are expected to begin in early April, adding to a surge in supplies over the second and third quarters. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen showed a slide to EU leaders during a video summit on Thursday projecting a dramatic increase in vaccine deliveries over the coming months.

The EU’s advance purchase deal with J&J allows member states to purchase vaccines for 200 million people, with an option for another 200 million.

The EMA is also carrying out a rolling review of vaccine candidates from CureVac and Novavax. The commission has struck deals for the initial purchase of 225 million CureVac shots and concluded exploratory talks with Novavax to purchase 100 million doses. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg, Reuters, The Financial Times