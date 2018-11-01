Up to 70 new jobs for Cork as ILC Dover expands

Up to 70 jobs are set to be created in Cork over the next two years as ILC Dover expands its Irish operations.

The company, which makes flexible containment solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, said it will open a new facility in Blarney, Co Cork, which it expects to be operational in the first quarter of next year.

Among the new jobs will be management, production, quality, design and support roles. The company’s existing Cork operation will also move to the new building.

“The market for our products is experiencing incredible growth and this expansion will ensure we can keep up with the growing demand for the high-quality products used in manufacturing lifesaving therapies,” said Curtis Gingles, vice president and general manager of the company’s pharmaceutical division.

ILC Dover chief executive Fran DiNuzzo said the expansion would allow the company to better serve its global customer base and strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market.

The news of the expansion was welcome by Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

“I am delighted to see ILC Dover expand its footprint in Cork. Ireland’s reputation as a centre of manufacturing excellence continues to grow, due to our experience in this area but also the availability of talent and skills required to manage outsourced production on an international scale,” she said. “Ireland is now a major player and a very attractive location for companies like ILC Dover to grow their operations and I look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership developing.”

The project is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Manufacturing excellence in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals is a hallmark of Ireland’s success in the sector and is one of the primary reasons as to why Ireland is home to 10 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies,” said Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland. “Winning investment for regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland and the resulting increase in employment this expansion will create is very important.”