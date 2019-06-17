Uniphar to raise up to €150m in IPO

Uniphar, the Irish pharmaceuticals wholesaler and retailer, is set to raise up to €150 million in a stock market flotation in London and Dublin.

The diversified healthcare services business, which is chaired by Maurice Pratt, said on Monday that it will seek admission to both the AIM and Euronext Growth markets of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

Uniphar will use the proceeds from the flotation to pay the upfront consideration and related costs to complete the acquisition of Durbin, a specialist supplier of pharmaceuticals with offices in the UK and the US; to execute near term bolt-on acquisition opportunities; to fund additional capital expenditure and working capital for growth of the enlarged group; and to reduce group net leverage; and pay fees, expenses and commissions relating to the ffering.

Chief executive Ger Rabbette said: “Having transformed the business in the last 5 years, with two thirds of our earnings now derived from our international growth divisions - commercial and clinical and product access, the group is poised to become a truly global provider of integrated solutions with a strong focus on speciality pharmaceuticals and innovative medtech portfolios while maintaining our leading supply chain and retail position in the Irish market. I am especially proud of what Uniphar has achieved and the team and culture we have created, and we are excited by the global growth opportunity that lies ahead for the business.”

Last year Uniphar reported revenues of € 1.55 billion, gross profit of € 159.6 million and earnings (EBITDA) of € 46.3 million. Over two thirds of the group’s earnings are generated from its two growth divisions, commercial & clinical and product access, and it employs over 2,000 people.

Uniphar was formed in 1994 through the merger of United Pharmacists Co-op and Allied Pharmaceutical Distributors.