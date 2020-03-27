Uniphar reports big jump in profits, expected to gain from Covid-19 crisis

Irish healthcare services company Uniphar which earlier this week reported a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has reported a 55 per cent jump in pre-tax profits for 2019.

The medical supplies group said profits before tax rose to €31.7 million last year as against €20.5 million in 2018 as revenues jumped by 17.4 per cent to €1.66 billion from €1.4 billion.

Uniphar reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) of €48 million, up 49 per cent on the €32.2 million recorded a year earlier.

The group, which raised €139.4 million in net proceeds from its flotation last July, said strategic developments undertaken recently, which included the €24 million acquisition of Durbin, had positioned it to achieve its objective of doubling ebitda within five years of the listing.

The company said it intends to pay out a €2 million dividend covering the period from July to December 2019, subject to approval at its annual general meeting.

“We have achieved 56 per cent growth in reported gross profit, 7 per cent of which is organic. Our product access and commercial and clinical divisions continue to be the key growth engines for the group and for the first time contributed over 50% of gross profit. Supply chain and retail saw strong volume growth outperforming the market,” said chief executive Ger Rabbette.

“We continue to monitor and respond to Covid-19 developments, cognisant of the vital role Uniphar plays in the healthcare ecosystem, in terms of maintaining continuity in the supply and distribution of much needed medicines, medical devices and related services,” he added.

Shares in Uniphar jumped earlier in the week after the company said it was seeing increased demand across its business as the Government and healthcare industry ramps up preparations to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks.

In a note to investors, Davy said the company has an important part to play in the healthcare value-chain as the crisis builds. It added however, that there could be a temporary impact within parts of its medical device portfolio, if hospitals opt to postpone ‘non-urgent’ elective surgeries.