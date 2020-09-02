Uniphar expands with multimillion euro deal for Hickey’s chemists

Medical supplies business Uniphar is to acquire the Hickey’s pharmacy chain in the latest expansion for the business.

Uniphar, which listed in Dublin and London in a €139 million flotation last July, made the announcement as it revealed it had performed in line with expectations in the first six months of the year.

The acquisition will add 36 community pharmacies to Uniphar’s existing network, increasing its retail pharmacies to 335.

The medical supplies company has been on the acquisition trail since it floated with transactions that include buying EPS Group and M3 Medical for a combined €40 million in November. Last month it completed a £24 million deal for Durbin, a specialist supplier of pharmaceuticals based in the US and UK.

Revenue at Uniphar rose 8.8 per cent in the first half of 2020, reaching €871.3 million. Pretax profit was almost 9 per cent higher at €16.4 million, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up 12.6 per cent to €30.2 million.

“We have delivered a strong set of results for H1 2020 in a difficult operating environment, achieving gross profit growth across all our divisions and 5 per cent organic gross profit growth at a group level, while maintaining a strong liquidity and net cash position at the end of the period,” said chief executive Ger Rabbitte. “Our investment in digital solutions combined with diversity in our product and services lines has helped mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our business and positions us well into the future.”

The group has previously said it intended to double earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) within five years of its listing.

Uniphar reaffirmed its warning from May that the coronavirus pandemic could cut 2020 earnings by €5 million. A few months prior to this though it saw a “significant spike in demand” across its business as Government and the healthcare industry ramped up preparations for a surge in Covid cases.

The group reported a 55 per cent jump in pre-tax profits to €31.7 million last year as revenues rose 17.4 per cent to €1.66 billion.

The Hickeys acquistion is expected to be be earnings accretive from completion. The independent pharmacy chain is one of the largest in the Republic, having opened its first outlet in the Northside Shopping Centre in Dublin in 1995. It employs more than 350 people.

The group recorded revenues of €27.2 million for the 12 months ending February 28th 2019 with an operating profit of €2.4 million.

Two years ago the group announced plans to double in size by 2022 with plans to have 60 outlets nationwide.