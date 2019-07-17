Uniphar begins trading on Dublin market

Healthcare services group Uniphar has listed on the Dublin stock market, with a market capitalisation of €309.6 million.

The company began trading on Wednesday, with a listing of €1.15 per share.

Uniphar said it had raised €135 million in the initial public offering (IPO) of shares. A further €15 million of shares may also be sold on the market by the managers of the transaction, Davy and RBC Capital Markets, within 30 days of the IPO, bringing total proceeds to €150 million.

Dublin-headquartered Uniphar, formed in 1994 through the merger of United Pharmacists Co-op and Allied Pharmaceutical Distributors, will use the capital from the placing to pay for acquisitions, growth and to reduce debt.

Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette said it was a major milestone for the company. “With a strong platform for growth in place in our two high growth divisions (Clinical & Commercial and Product Access), today’s listing on the Euronext Growth market will help fuel our strategy which will see us doubling EBITDA over the next five years,” he said. “It will also allow us to attract new investors and capital from across Europe. ”