Unions again reject Pfizer pension plan reform

A second trade union at US pharma giant Pfizer’s Ringaskiddy plant has voted against plans to reform the company’s pension plan.

The decision throws the long-term future of the plant, which employs close to 800 people, into doubt.

Members of the Connect trade union rejected Workplace Relations Commission proposals to break a five-year impasse on the issue. Colleagues in Siptu voted to turn down the proposals earlier this week.

Pfizer workers in a nearby plant at Little Island, who had previously held out against the new pension plan, have now voted in favour of the plan.

Pfizer will now have to consider how to address the latest setback to the plans, which sought to move staff from a defined benefit, or final salary, plan to which employees make no contributions to a defined contribution arrangement where te final pension is determined by the contributions made by workers and employer and the investment performance.

Provision had been made for up to a third of the workforce who are older workers to continue on the defined benefit scheme until they retire.

The pharma giant is expected t respond within weeks.