Unilever abandons plans to scrap dual-listing

Unilever has abandoned its plan to scrap its dual-listed structure and move its headquarters to the Netherlands after a groundswell of opposition from UK shareholders.

The company said after an extensive consultation period with investors, the proposal “has not received support from a significant group of shareholders and therefore consider[s] it appropriate to withdraw”.

Chairman Marijn Dekkers said: “The board continues to believe that simplifying our dual-headed structure would, over time, provide opportunities to further accelerate value creation and serve the best long-term interests of Unilever.”

The proposal had attracted strong opposition from leading UK institutional shareholders including Columbia Threadneedle, Legal & General Investment Management, Schroders, Aviva Investors and M&G Investments.

Unilever has argued that simplifying the company under a single holding company in the Netherlands will make it more competitive by making it easier to sell off and buy assets, as well as provide better governance.

But UK shareholders had been concerned that once Unilever shifted its domicile to the Netherlands, the company would be kicked out of the FTSE 100 index. This would have forced funds that that track the stockmarket benchmark, as well as many active funds, to sell their holdings.

Shareholders had complained that would forced to do this without the premium that would normally be generated in a takeover and potential tax costs.

David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, had said. “It doesn’t add any value for us, we lose quite a large company from the index and we don’t see any justification for the move.”

Three-quarters of Unilever’s UK share capital needed to be voted in favour for the proposal to pass. The company also needed a majority of UK shareholders present or represented to vote in favour of the move at an October 25th meeting. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018