UDG revenues static as company makes acquisitions

Irish healthcare service provider UDG saw net revenues dip 4 per cent while adjusted operating profit rose just 1 per cent in the first half of its financial year.

Dublin-headquartered UDG, which comprises two business arms – Sharp and Ashfield – said revenue in the six months to March 31st fell to $656.6 million (€588.9 million) while operating profit stood at $34.1 million. During the period the group incurred an exceptional charge of $15.2 million related to two legal matters.

Additionally, the company, which does the majority of its business in the United States, announced it had acquired two consultancy businesses for up to $106 million.

US-based strategic management healthcare company Putnam and UK-based policy and communications consultancy Incisive Health were the two business. Putnam is being acquired for a total consideration of up to $88.6 million, $60 million of which is being paid upfront, while Incisive is being acquired for £13.6 million (€15.5 million) including an initial consideration of £8 million.

Both transactions will be financed from the company’s existing cash and debt facilities.

“Putnam strengthens our growing advisory pillar in the US, adding significant expertise in product commercialisation, pricing, reimbursement and market access strategy. Incisive Health adds specialist capability in the growing area of public health advocacy, supporting clients to secure market access for their brands, in addition to wider communications services,” said Brendan McAtamney, chief executive of UDG Healthcare.

London-listed UDG elected to increase its interim dividend per share by 5 per cent to $4.46 a share and guided full year earnings growth on a constant currency basis of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent. The increased guidance reflects the company’s acquisitions and “trading performance in line with expectations”.