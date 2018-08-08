UDG Healthcare sells division for €23m, reiterates full year guidance

Service provider UDG Healthcare has sold one of its three divisions for up to €23 million in a deal that will allow it take a series of impairment charges related to the business.

Dublin-headquartered UDG announced on Wednesday it had sold its Aquilant division to private equity company H2 Equity Partners for a total potential net consideration of up to €23 million.

The total consideration comprises an initial cash payment of €20.5 million and a deferred payment of up to €2.5 million based on the achievement of gross profit targets by Aquilant both this year and next.

In its full year results for 2017, Aquilant had been the group laggard with actual operating profit in the division falling on the back of adverse currency movements.

As a result, the group is taking an impairment charge of around $34 million (€29.27 million) “relating to the recognition of accumulated foreign exchange losses held in equity”. Additionally, UDG will recognise a $10 million impairment charge on the asset value of Aquilant.

Aquilant was the smallest of UDG’s divisions - which include Sharp and Ashfield - and in a trading update issued on Wednesday the company said it was trading “well behind” the same period last year due to contract losses. The division which distributes products and services including sales and marketing represented around 4 per cent of the company’s operating profits for the six months to the end of March.

The sale of the Aquilant business forms part of the group’s strategy to exit its lower margin distribution business, having sold the United Drug supply chain business to McKesson in April 2016.

London-listed UDG employs over 8,500 people across its operations in 25 countries. Its Ashfield division, which represents over two thirds of the group’s profits, specialises in pharmaceutical and healthcare communication services while Sharp is active in commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

In its trading update for the quarter to the end of June, the company said group trading was ahead of the same quarter last year. While trading in Ashfield was ahead of the same quarter last year, its commercial and clinical arm “experienced a challenging quarter” with lower operating profit. Sharp, meanwhile, delivered “double digit operating profit growth” compared to the same period last year driven by a strong performance in the company’s US arm.

Acquisitions in 2017 have helped the group to grow revenue and pre-tax profit and the company said its balance sheet “remains strong”, reiterating its full year guidance for earnings per share growth between 18 per cent and 21 per cent head of last year.