UDG Healthcare sees revenue, profit rise in first half of 2018

Revenue and profit at UDG Healthcare rose in the six months to March 31st, the group said, as it felt the benefit of its acquisitions.

In an interim report for the six months, the company said revenue rose 11 per cent on a constant currency basis to $675.3 million, while pretax profit was up 16 per cent to $63.2 million. Net revenue was up 11 per cent to $568.7 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 21 per cent on a constant currency basis

It increased the dividend to 4.25 cent per share, a 19 per cent rise on the prior period.

London-listed UDG operates across three divisions: Ashfield, Sharp and Aquilant. It employs more than 9,000 people across in 24 countries.

Operating profit at Ashfield rose 18 per cent on a constant currency basis on the benefits of acquisitions in the previous year. Excluding the impact of Future Fit, growth in operating profit dropped to 6 per cent.

A good second quarter for Sharp was not enough to offset weakness in the first three months of the fiscal year, leading to operating profit falling 2 per cent behind the prior period. But analysts at Davy noted evidence of “improving momentum” at Sharp through the second half of the year and into 2019.

Looking ahead, UDG reiterated its guidance for the year, with earnings per share growth of between 18 and 21 per cent expected.

“The first half of 2018 was another period of strong growth for the Group, primarily driven by acquisitions and favourable tax changes,” said chief executive Brendan McAtamney.

“We remain confident that our strong market positions and the growing trend in the healthcare industry to outsource specialist activities on an international basis, leaves UDG well positioned for growth in FY18 and beyond.”