UDG Healthcare reports $158m operating profit

UDG Healthcare has generated an operating profit of $158 million for the 12 months to the end of September.

The Dublin-based healthcare service provider also saw earnings per share rise by 7 per cent of 48.4 cents, which it said was “at the top end of guidance”.

The company completed three acquisitions in 2019 for a total consideration of up to $137 million, including the recent acquisition of US strategic scientific communications agency Canale Communications.

“2019 was another year of strong strategic progress for UDG Healthcare,” chief executive Brendan McAtamney said.

“ We delivered good financial growth with adjusted earnings per share increasing by 7 per cent on a constant currency basis, the top end of guidance,” he said.

“Our two global platforms, Ashfield and Sharp delivered a strong performance through a combination of underlying growth and the benefit of acquisitions,” Mr McAtamney said.

The company is proposing a 5 per cent hike in its final dividend to $12.34 cent per share.