Tralee to get up to 100 new jobs

Tralee is to get up to 100 new jobs as a pharmaceutical labelling and packaging company opens a facility in the town, the IDA announced on Monday.

Central Pharma a UK based company involved in accredited packaging to do with medicines and controlled drug usage, will be located in a vacant premises beside IT Tralee’s campus. The company services and Europe and the move was prompted by Brexit worries The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Speaking at Monday’s announcement, Central Pharma’s CEO Alwyn Smit said Brexit, as well as the location of the advanced unit alongside a third level college, influenced the decision to locate in Tralee:

“Post Brexit, Ireland offers a stable environment from which to service our European customer base. We are very excited to establish a best-in-class operation here as a part of IT Tralee,” Mr Smit said.

“The fact that IT Tralee has a STEM faculty played a major role in our decision to come here as did the availability of the property itself ,” she said.

The privately owned company, with its GMDP-certified Packing Centre of Excellence headquartered in Bedford, UK, is the leading outsource partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

Pharmacist by profession and Kerry TD John Brassil said the expertise involved in pharmaceutical labelling required degree of skill and “people did not understand the demands of labelling for multiple countries,” Mr Brassil said.

A range of jobs were being created including pharmacists, engineers and lower skilled jobs. The number of jobs is expected to grow over the coming years..

The announcement has been welcomed by the mayor of Kerry Norma Foley.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The project is a significant investment for Tralee, Kerry and the south west region which will benefit the local economy and create a substantial number of jobs. It will add significantly to the Life Sciences cluster in the region and act as an excellent reference seller for IDA for further investment into the region,”

Mr Shanahan also said the availability of the facility was key to Central Pharma’s move and had “proved the value of IDA Ireland creating advance technology buildings and advance office buildings in regional locations to attract foreign direct investment”.