Thermo Fisher Scientific to create 36 new jobs in Cork

Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific is to create 36 new jobs in Cork over the next two months.

The company said the jobs would be “high-level science, engineering and operations positions”. The new roles are due to “continued growth and business generation” at the Cork site, which is a contract development and manufacturing organisation.

Thermo Fisher bought the plant in Cork from GlaxoSmithKline for €90 million in cash last year. A subsidiary, Fisher Scientific, which is a supplier of lab equipment, lab chemicals, and lab safety products used in scientific research, has a facility in Ballycoolen, Dublin 15.

“These new roles are for experienced professionals in the areas of science, engineering and operations, bringing the Thermo Fisher Scientific Cork workforce to over 450 employees,” the company said.

Siobhan Creedon, site technical lead, added: “The ambition for the site is to grow the business to enable many pharmaceutical and life sciences companies make the world healthier by supplying active pharmaceutical ingredients for a range of disease areas.

“The announcement of these new positions marks an exciting time for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site, as we take on new projects with our clients, supporting them from product development right through to commercial manufacture. It is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidates.”

Thermo Fisher employs about 70,000 employees globally and has annual revenues of more than $24 billion.