Teva sues Mylan Teoranta over alleged patent infringement

Pharmaceutical giant Teva has brought a legal action alleging its patents for a product used to treat multiple sclerosis patients have been infringed by a rival firm at its Galway-based manufacturing facility.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is suing Mylan Teoranta, trading as Mylan International, based in Iverin, Co Galway, and part of the multinational pharmaceutical Mylan group.

Teva, one of the world’s ten largest pharmaceutical firms, claims Mylan has breached its patents concerning a 40mg/ml glatiramer acetate injection, to be used three times weekly by those with relapsing forms of MS.

Teva claims the product is manufactured in Galway and is being sold on the US market. Mylan denies any patent infringement.

In its action, Teva wants various orders and declarations, including an injunction preventing Mylan infringing its patent.

It also wants orders disclosing the identity of any recipients of allegedly infringed products, and delivery up of any such products. It is also claiming damages.

The action was admitted on Monday to the fast- track commercial Court list by Mr Justice Brian McGovern. It will return before the court in January.