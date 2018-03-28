Takeda Pharmaceutical mulling approach for Shire

Takeda Pharmaceutical has said it is considering an approach for Ireland-domiciled pharma group Shire that would boost its position in drugs for cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and nervous-system ailments.

An acquisition would increase the Japanese drugmaker’s capabilities in key areas and provide it with treatments that are approaching the market, Takeda said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shire gained as much as 26 per cent in London after the announcement, giving it a market value of nearly £35 billion.

The possible deal comes amid a flurry of transactions in the pharmaceutical sector, marked by GlaxoSmithKline’s $13 billion agreement to buy out Novartis AG’s stake in their consumer-health joint venture earlier this week.

Takeda said its consideration is at a “preliminary and exploratory stage” and it has not formally approached Shire’s board. The Osaka-based company said there’s no certainty it will make a bid.

Japan’s biggest drugmaker has signalled it’s ready to take on more deals and partnerships as it seeks to build an identity beyond its home market.

Takeda still has the scope for acquisitions after the $4.66 billion purchase of US biotech Ariad Pharmaceuticals last year, chief executive Christophe Weber said in a November interview.

Earlier this week, Shire signed a training deal with the National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (Nibrt) in Dublin.

Shire is setting up a new biologics manufacturing plant on a 120-acre site in Dunboyne, Co Meath where it plans to employ 400 people.

The €375 million investment will create the company’s European quality control hub for its biologics portfolio.

The drug group will use UCD-based Nibrt, a collaboration between University College Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University and the Institute of Technology, Sligo. -Bloomberg