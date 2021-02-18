Some 70 jobs to go at pharmaceutical company Viatris in north Dublin

About 70 jobs are to go at a pharmaceutical company in north Dublin as a result of a global restructuring of its operations.

The staff work at the Irish corporate headquarters of Viatris on the Malahide Road in Dublin, which currently employs about 380 people.

Viatris was formed following the recent merger of generic pharmaceutical company Mylan and Upjohn which was previously the part of Pfizer managing its generics business – mostly Pfizer drugs that had come off patent.

As part of a subsequent global restructuring the company announced last December that it was to close a manufacturing facility in Baldoyle in north Dublin with the loss of 440 jobs.

Those affected by the latest Viatris job cuts are understood to be mainly professional service personnel working on quality, art work and commercial functions.

David Delaney, Viatris head of policy and market access, Europe, north and west, said on Thursday that the company would now enter a 30-day consultation process with staff.

He said the majority of those affected would remain employed with the company until 2022.

“Viatris remains committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect, and the company plans on offering employees who are to be made redundant comprehensive redundancy packages, including pay and healthcare continuation, career counselling, and continued coverage under the employee assistance programme.

“Today’s announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment of those impacted, and its remaining workforce will continue to play an important role in the company’s future and in Ireland. ”

It is understood a number of the jobs affected by the latest cuts will be consolidated at Viatris’ operation in Hungary.

Overall Viatris employs about 1,400 across the State in a number of plants in Galway, Dublin and Cork.

Viatris said its global restructuring initiative was designed to ensure the new company was “set up to achieve its mission, deliver sustainable value to patients, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders, and meet its financial commitments”.