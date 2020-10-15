Roche confirms 2020 outlook as Covid-19 diagnostics surge

Roche on Thursday confirmed its full-year 2020 outlook for low- to mid-single-digit percentage sales growth as revenue from Covid-19 tests and newer drugs help balance out declining sales from older medicines that are no longer on patent.

Revenue through September slipped 5 per cent to 44 billion Swiss francs (€41 billion), Roche said in a statement, down from 46 billion francs in the year-earlier period as the rising value of the Swiss franc eroded reported revenue.

Sales rose 1 per cent in constant currencies. – Reuters