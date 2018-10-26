Record revenues for Galway medtech firm Aerogen

Galway-based medtech and drug delivery company Aerogen has reported record revenues for 2017 with turnover jumping from €47.2 million to 4.5 million.

Newly filed accounts for the company’s parent Stamford Devices show sales in its core medical devices totalled €53.4 million, up 21 per cent on the previous year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rising 28 per cent to €13.7 million.

The company, which has been growing have been growing at a rate of 25 per cent over the last 10 years, last week started work on an expansion at its facility in Galway to support growth.

Founded by John Power as Cerus Medical in 1997, Aerogen’s acute care aerosol drug delivery devices are used in 75 countries, with its customers including 80 per cent of hospitals in Ireland and 60 per cent of the top 100 hospitals in the US.

Overall, more than 6 million acute care patients globally have benefitted from the company’s various products.

The company has won countless awards since it was founded including European Entrepreneur of the year, medical technology company of the year and Irish exporter of the year. It has also been a finalist in both the Irish Times Innovation awards and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Mr Power said that last year the company incorporated new entities in Germany and Hong Kong, as well as a branch in Dubai. It also entered into clinical trials in the US and Australia.

“Though we have a long road ahead of us we are encouraged by our initial performance,” said Mr Power about the trials.

“We continue to be committed to delivering clinically superior products that deliver both better patient outcomes and clear economic value to the healthcare sector,” he added.

Employee numbers at Aerogen rose to 144 from 117 last year with staff-related costs jumping to €15 million from €11.7 million, the accounts show.

In addition, the company ploughed €10.2 million into R&D, an increase of 23 per cent on the prior year.