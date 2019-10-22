Pre-tax profits at Genzyme fall 65%

Pre-tax profits at Genzyme, one of the largest employers in the south east, fell by 65 per cent to €95.8 million.

The pharmaceutical company employs 684 people in Waterford and accounts show that the fall occurred as its dividend income reduced from €197 million to €43 million.

Revenues at the company declined by 14 per cent from €981.6 million to €839.5 million.

Established in Waterford in 2001, iGenzyme Ireland is the primary distribution centre for many of the company’s major treatments.

The report pointed out that although volumes increased, Genzyme’s revenues decreased due to revised transfer prices across the group.

Employee numbers at the French-owned company rose from 615 to 684 last year, while costs went from €51.8 million to €57.9 million.

Revenues within the EU totalled €406 million with sales in the US at €391 million while other sales amounted to €41.9 million

R&D lspendincreased from €11.53 million to €16.2 million while non-cash depreciation costs totalled €21.6 million.

Emoluments to directors reduced from €645,000 to €557,000 .

The company has €669 million in accumulated profits and total shareholder funds of €4.95 billion.