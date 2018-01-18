Pharma firm Almac to invest €34m in Dundalk campus

Pharmaceutical group Almac is to invest £30 million (€34 million) in its new Dundalk campus, which is scheduled to be ready for operation by January 2019.

The move comes after a number of inspections by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) were completed successfully, clearing another hurdle in the process to be officially licensed to conduct QP batch certification and release for both clinical trial material and commercial drug product at the new campus.

The investment includes a new laboratory, a packaging facility for drugs, and a 79,000 sq ft EU Distribution Centre for clinical trial supply.

Chief executive Alan Armstrong said it was a key milestone for the company.

The Craigavon-headquartered company announced in January last year that it would develop a new campus at Dundalk ahead of Brexit, as part of its global expansion strategy. It has clinical supply and product development operations at its global headquarters.

“The announcement today of further expansion will ensure our current and future clients receive a seamless solution with access to the EU marketplace,” he said. “Crucially this will ensure an uninterrupted service provision through any uncertainty Brexit may bring, and for the future, keeping Almac as a global leader in the life sciences sector.”

The Irish campus is part of a global expansion that has seen Almac grow its operation capabilities and staff in the US, UK and Asia. It currently employs almost 5,000 people. The company signalled further jobs announcements would come in the next 18 months, with plans to grow numbers at all its sites.

The news of the investment was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, who described it as a great vote of confidence in the area. “It further strengthens Ireland’s Life Sciences capability in the North East and builds on a series of new IDA projects announced for Dundalk and elsewhere in County Louth over recent times,” she said.