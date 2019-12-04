Pfizer unions playing high risk game on pensions

Defined benefit schemes have all but disappeared from the Irish landscape

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Some 1,000 of Pfizer’s 3,800 staff in Ireland are members of the pension scheme in question. Photograph: Reuters

Some 1,000 of Pfizer’s 3,800 staff in Ireland are members of the pension scheme in question. Photograph: Reuters

 

What we have, we hold – so goes the old trade union mantra. And that is clearly the strongly held view of union leaders at the the Ringaskiddy plant of US drug giant Pfizer in Cork.

For five years, union leaders have doggedly refused to accede to company plans to move workers from non-contributory final salary schemes to a less certain defined contribution pension model, now found almost everywhere in the Irish private sector.

They have snubbed proposals put together by the Workplace Relations Commission and by the Labour Court that included provisions to allow all workers over the age of 50 stay on their current scheme and would have paid substantial cash lump sums to those who moved to the new system with the full value of their existing benefits preserved.

Some 1,000 of Pfizer’s 3,800 staff in Ireland are members of the pension scheme in question, including the roughly 250 members of the two trade unions concerned, Siptu and Connect. The other 2,700 Irish staff are already on other pension arrangements.

Defined benefit, or final salary, pensions have almost disappeared from the Irish private sector. Pensions to which workers are required to make no contribution at all are part of industrial history – no longer present even in the Irish banks.

Ringaskiddy has come a long way from 1969 when Pfizer first dipped a toe in the Irish market, opening a plant to produce citric acid. It is no longer the source of the company’s active ingredient for Viagra – that has gone with other legacy drugs to the soon-to-be-hived-off Upjohn business; instead, following a $30 million (€27.1 million) investment in 2014, it is responsible for producing ingredients for US drug giant’s new generation cancer therapies

The unions welcomed Tuesday’s decision by the pharma company to give up the fight to persuade them to move to the new arrangement. But one telling phrase in that Pfizer statement should give pause for thought. It noted that it was giving up its efforts “at this time”, and warned of the need to control costs and the threat to competitiveness of the Irish business.

This battle of wills is unlikely to be over.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.