Pfizer to reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe

Pfizer will temporarily reduce deliveries of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Europe while it upgrades its production capacity, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Friday.

“We received this message today [Friday]. We had expected 43,875 vaccines doses from Pfizer in week 3 [next week]. Now it appears that we will get 36,075 doses,” the institute said in a statement.

The reduction in deliveries is due to Pfizer limiting output so that it can upgrade production capacity to two billion vaccine doses per year from 1.3 billion currently, it said.

“This temporary reduction will affect all European countries,” said the Norwegian agency. “It is as yet not precisely clear how long time it will take before Pfizer is up to maximum production capacity again.” – Reuters